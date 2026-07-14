Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 159,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,691 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.55% of Shift4 Payments worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,443 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 193,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial set a $50.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.24.

Read Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $108.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shift4 Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shift4 Payments wasn't on the list.

While Shift4 Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here