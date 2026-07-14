Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 40,300 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,720 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Expand Energy makes up 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Expand Energy worth $45,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.34. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.99 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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