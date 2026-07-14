Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $36.16 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.39% of Rambus worth $36,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rambus by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rambus by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,828. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $446,691.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,092.20. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $10,171,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Trading Down 8.0%

RMBS opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.84. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rambus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rambus wasn't on the list.

While Rambus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here