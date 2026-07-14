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Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4 Million Position in TIC Solutions, Inc $TIC

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
TIC Solutions logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Schwartz Investment Counsel reduced its stake in TIC Solutions by 25.3% in the first quarter, selling 205,301 shares and ending with 607,476 shares valued at about $4.0 million.
  • Other institutional investors showed mixed activity: some increased holdings, including Swedbank AB and Bernzott Capital Advisors, while others opened new positions in the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with TIC Solutions carrying an average “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $11.50, even as individual firms issued both buy and sell calls.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in TIC Solutions, Inc (NYSE:TIC - Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 205,301 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of TIC Solutions worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in TIC Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 803,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TIC Solutions during the first quarter worth $118,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in TIC Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,380,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in TIC Solutions by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIC Solutions by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TIC Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TIC Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TIC Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TIC Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TIC Solutions from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TIC Solutions currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIC Solutions

TIC Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. TIC Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

TIC Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Acuren Group Inc NYSEAMERICAN: TIC is a leading provider of non‐destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness‐for‐service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC)

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