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Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors trimmed its Alphabet stake by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, but still held 69,113 shares worth about $21.63 million. Alphabet remains one of the firm’s largest positions, making up 4.5% of its portfolio.
  • Alphabet continues to draw strong Wall Street support, with multiple analysts raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target is currently $413.13.
  • The company recently topped earnings expectations, reporting $5.11 EPS on revenue of $109.9 billion, and also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share. The article also notes positive momentum from a cloud deal with SpaceX, alongside ongoing concerns about AI spending and regulation.
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,113 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $368.53 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $352.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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