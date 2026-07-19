S&CO Inc. Buys 1,310 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of S&CO Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,036.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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