S&CO Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,553 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Clear Str upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $398.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:V opened at $358.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $365.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.20.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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