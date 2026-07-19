S&CO Inc. Has $6.88 Million Position in Roche Holding AG $RHHBY

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) by 163.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,551 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Roche were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 257,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Roche by 0.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 58,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Roche from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roche

Roche Stock Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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