S&CO Inc. Sells 145,159 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. $LILA

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,417 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,159 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 727.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,154 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 17,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,851.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,725,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,691. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter acquired 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $99,746.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,269,639.49. This trade represents a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,820,228 shares of company stock valued at $121,249,631 over the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LILA

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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