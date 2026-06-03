SCP Investment LP Buys Shares of 44,600 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.0% of SCP Investment LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors nudged up its earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan, signaling slightly better profit expectations for 2026 and 2028. US Capital Advisors estimate raise

US Capital Advisors nudged up its earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan, signaling slightly better profit expectations for 2026 and 2028. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Kinder Morgan as potentially benefiting from stronger gas demand, including higher LNG exports and power needs from data centers, with U.S. gas demand projected to rise materially over the next several years. Rising gas demand article

Multiple reports highlighted Kinder Morgan as potentially benefiting from stronger gas demand, including higher LNG exports and power needs from data centers, with U.S. gas demand projected to rise materially over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to Kinder Morgan’s large project backlog and take-or-pay contract structure, which can provide more predictable cash flow and support the stock’s valuation case. Undervaluation article

Analysts also pointed to Kinder Morgan’s large project backlog and take-or-pay contract structure, which can provide more predictable cash flow and support the stock’s valuation case. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage largely repeated the same upbeat narrative, noting that Kinder Morgan has been outperforming the broader market and trading above recent support levels, but without any major new company-specific announcement. Beats stock market upswing article

Recent coverage largely repeated the same upbeat narrative, noting that Kinder Morgan has been outperforming the broader market and trading above recent support levels, but without any major new company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: No clear negative catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, but the stock still faces the usual risks around energy demand, regulatory conditions, and execution on large infrastructure projects.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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