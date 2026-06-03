SCP Investment LP Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

SCP Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP's holdings in Nextpower were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Nextpower by 6.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,442,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,304 shares of the company's stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 794,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 717,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nextpower from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextpower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Insider Activity at Nextpower

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $683,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 358,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,416,715. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,158,633.60. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,030 shares of company stock worth $28,812,757. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, while keeping an Outperform rating and a $162 price target, signaling confidence in long-term earnings growth. MarketBeat NXT page

Northland Securities raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, while keeping an rating and a price target, signaling confidence in long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar, which may protect its tracker and energy-management technology and support its competitive position in solar infrastructure. Nextpower Files Patent Lawsuit Against GameChange Solar

Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar, which may protect its tracker and energy-management technology and support its competitive position in solar infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: GameChange Energy said it will vigorously defend the patent claims, introducing some litigation uncertainty for both sides. GameChange Energy response

GameChange Energy said it will vigorously defend the patent claims, introducing some litigation uncertainty for both sides. Negative Sentiment: COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares and CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares under pre-arranged trading plans. While routine, insider selling can temper enthusiasm if investors worry management sees less near-term upside. Insider trades alert

Nextpower Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ NXT opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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