SCS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of -385.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $3,509,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 352,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,999,298.15. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,641 shares of company stock valued at $63,326,057. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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