Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 90,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sculptor Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $109,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 21,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 229,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $403.18 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $427.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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