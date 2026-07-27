Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 186,000 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,932,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.53 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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