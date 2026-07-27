Sculptor Capital LP Has $311.43 Million Holdings in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,717,728 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 717,728 shares during the period. Sotera Health makes up about 3.3% of Sculptor Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 7.62% of Sotera Health worth $311,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sotera Health alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1,105.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 831.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SHC

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76. Sotera Health Company has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sotera Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sotera Health wasn't on the list.

While Sotera Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here