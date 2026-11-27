Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,687 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after selling 8,718,756 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of SEA worth $133,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,337,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,767,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $37,527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SEA by 80.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,692 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $54,881,000 after buying an additional 251,517 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at SEA

In other SEA news, COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 738,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,284,022.16. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jingye Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $3,266,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,394,900. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 463,020 shares of company stock worth $47,084,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

SEA Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SE opened at $66.87 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). SEA had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded SEA from a "sector perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $149.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, StoneX cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.25.

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SEA Profile

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based internet company that operates digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Founded in 2009 as Garena, the company adopted the Sea name in 2017. Its businesses include Garena, which develops and publishes online games, and Shopee, an e-commerce marketplace connecting buyers and sellers. Sea also offers digital financial services, including mobile payments and related services, through its financial services business. Sea serves markets across Southeast Asia and Taiwan, as well as selected markets in Latin America and other regions.

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