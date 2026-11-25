Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,866 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after selling 91,114,123 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in SEA were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,501,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,241,023 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,107 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $84,245,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 651,818 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $62,349,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in SEA by 10.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,437 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $58,019,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Feng Zhao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $3,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,891,971.60. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jingye Chen sold 30,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $3,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,394,900. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,800 shares of company stock valued at $54,566,461. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. StoneX cut their price objective on SEA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. New Street Research lowered SEA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Arete Research raised SEA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Profile

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based technology company operating digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Founded in 2009 as Garena, the company adopted the name Sea Limited in 2017. Its digital entertainment business, Garena, publishes and develops online games and also provides a platform for users to access games and connect with other players. Shopee, Sea's e-commerce platform, serves consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia and other markets, including Taiwan and parts of Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report).

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