SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,028,927 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,860,244,000 after buying an additional 100,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,441 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $935,075,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,954,244 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $648,545,000 after buying an additional 292,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,473 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $613,032,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $236.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.46 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Research lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $2,098,644.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,799,401.76. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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