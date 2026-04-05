Seadrill Limited $SDRL is Packer & Co Ltd's 10th Largest Position

Packer & Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,080 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 203,000 shares during the quarter. Seadrill comprises 2.3% of Packer & Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Packer & Co Ltd owned 0.40% of Seadrill worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seadrill by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $202,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Seadrill from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seadrill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research cut Seadrill from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seadrill

Seadrill Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SDRL opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Seadrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

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