Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total value of $12,746,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 323,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,318,439.09. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock worth $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $846.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.11. The company has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $124.63 and a 12-month high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,000 from $900, signaling continued upside potential and reinforcing a constructive view on the shares.

Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,000 from $900, signaling continued upside potential and reinforcing a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also boosted its target on Seagate to $1,090 from $875 and kept an outperform rating, citing favorable demand trends tied to data centers and AI-driven memory/storage demand.

Mizuho also boosted its target on Seagate to $1,090 from $875 and kept an outperform rating, citing favorable demand trends tied to data centers and AI-driven memory/storage demand. Positive Sentiment: Citi remained bullish on Seagate Technology, adding to the recent wave of favorable analyst sentiment around the company.

Citi remained bullish on Seagate Technology, adding to the recent wave of favorable analyst sentiment around the company. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage on AI demand suggests tightening supply across storage names, which supports the investment case for Seagate and other memory/storage suppliers.

Recent coverage on AI demand suggests tightening supply across storage names, which supports the investment case for Seagate and other memory/storage suppliers. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no reported short interest as of June 9, so this update does not appear to be a meaningful stock catalyst.

Short interest data showed no reported short interest as of June 9, so this update does not appear to be a meaningful stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell along with other semiconductor stocks after a geopolitical incident in the Strait of Hormuz weakened the broader risk backdrop and weighed on the sector.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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