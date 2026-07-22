Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,018 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 63,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Seagate Technology worth $327,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $891.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.64. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Seagate Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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