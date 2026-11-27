Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 46,937 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,757,206 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,465,421,000 after buying an additional 3,554,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,136 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,329,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3,872.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,528 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $378,985,000 after purchasing an additional 943,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Seagate Technology by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 965,565 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $378,267,000 after purchasing an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 834,705 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $805,490,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $900.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,000.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 97,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.14, for a total value of $75,584,012.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 378,108 shares in the company, valued at $291,952,311.12. This trade represents a 20.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP John Morris sold 15,466 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.15, for a total transaction of $11,942,071.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,573.80. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,192,964. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $472.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $250.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $686.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.87. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $0.24. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 252.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 37.96 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include hard disk drives, solid-state drives and storage systems used in personal computers, data centers, cloud infrastructure and other applications that require digital data storage. The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, distributors and retail customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Seagate-branded storage devices and LaCie products, which focus on storage solutions for creative professionals and other users.

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