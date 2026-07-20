Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,061 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 393,552 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $96,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $787.66 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $887.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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