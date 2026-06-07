Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,610 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 41,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $163,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $772.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $847.47 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $661.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $966.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.33, for a total value of $663,997.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,630,738.33. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total transaction of $12,746,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,591 shares in the company, valued at $299,318,439.09. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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