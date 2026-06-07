Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,610 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 41,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $163,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $772.04.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX
Seagate Technology Price Performance
STX opened at $847.47 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $661.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $966.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.33, for a total value of $663,997.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,630,738.33. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total transaction of $12,746,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,591 shares in the company, valued at $299,318,439.09. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Seagate Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles and analyst notes highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of surging AI storage demand, data-center buildout, and tighter industry supply, which has helped improve the investment case and lift price targets. Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Sandisk, Seagate, Dell and Comfort Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly framing STX as an AI-storage winner, with one recent report saying fair value estimates were reset higher as investors price in stronger demand for higher-capacity drives and improved industry discipline. How The Seagate (STX) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Storage Demand And New Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Seagate was also included in a “buy these growth stocks” theme around massive AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing investor optimism tied to the company’s storage exposure. Buy These 5 Growth Stocks in June Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Boost
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that Seagate’s quarterly results beat expectations and the company raised guidance, which continues to support the bullish narrative around earnings momentum. Shankar Arumugavelu Sells 1,000 Shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: A director sold 1,000 shares at $927.68, a transaction that is not huge in size but can still modestly weigh on sentiment because it comes after a strong run in the stock. Shankar Arumugavelu Sells 1,000 Shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader memory-chip weakness in peers like Micron and SanDisk suggests some cooling in the sector after a sharp run-up, which could spill over into Seagate even though its fundamentals remain strong. Memory-Chip Stocks Micron, Sandisk Get Their Wings Clipped
Seagate Technology Company Profile
(Free Report
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Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.
Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.
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