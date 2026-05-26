Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stake Cut by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,245 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $86,093,575. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $565.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $812.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $841.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $574.69 and its 200-day moving average is $416.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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