Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stake Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $772.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock worth $108,267,701. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $847.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $124.63 and a fifty-two week high of $966.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $661.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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