Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,159,640,000 after acquiring an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,873,385,000 after acquiring an additional 191,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $467.51 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $481.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30. The stock has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here