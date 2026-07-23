Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
F&G Annuities & Life logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, buying 229,461 shares valued at about $5.81 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 95.86% of the company’s stock, and several firms recently increased their stakes.
  • F&G Annuities & Life reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts currently maintain an overall Hold outlook with an average price target of $30.
  • Interested in F&G Annuities & Life? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 229,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of F&G Annuities & Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 65,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 57,959.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,579 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 6,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 2,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 266,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 254,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company's stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.23. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.89%. Research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. F&G Annuities & Life's payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FG shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F&G Annuities & Life

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc NYSE: FG, a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in F&G Annuities & Life Right Now?

Before you consider F&G Annuities & Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F&G Annuities & Life wasn't on the list.

While F&G Annuities & Life currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines