SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437,517 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $29,563,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here