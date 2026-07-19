SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 558,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $66,700,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.23% of Xylem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 714,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 108.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 8.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xylem Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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