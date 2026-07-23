SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.11.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EL opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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