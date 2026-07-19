SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,784 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $63,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Retirement LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,621 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results.

Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play.

The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program.

JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue.

Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Goldman Sachs disclosed a 3.5% voting interest in Qiagen, a portfolio-related filing that is not clearly material to Goldman’s own earnings outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,066.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,035.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $945.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $691.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 66.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,566 shares of company stock worth $30,712,978 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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