SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 104,667 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,667 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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