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SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 115,395 American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB disclosed a new first-quarter stake in American Express, buying 115,395 shares worth about $34.9 million.
  • American Express reported Q1 EPS of $4.28, beating expectations, while revenue came in at $14.21 billion, below analyst forecasts but still up 11.4% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share payable on August 10, and Wall Street sentiment remains mixed with a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target of $374.15.
  • Interested in American Express? Here are five stocks we like better.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,395 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $34,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.0%

AXP opened at $355.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.39 and a 200-day moving average of $331.02. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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