SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 21,533 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Roper Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $350.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $566.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here