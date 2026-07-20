SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 228,726 IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 228,726 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $39,007,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.13% of IQVIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Boston Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $676,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 933,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $206.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average is $187.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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