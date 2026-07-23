SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 29,156 Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,156 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 80,680 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,547 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.28 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $300.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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