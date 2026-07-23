SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 59,786 Regency Centers Corporation $REG

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Get Regency Centers alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,705,024 shares of the company's stock worth $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.94.

View Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ REG opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $83.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is 104.14%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regency Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regency Centers wasn't on the list.

While Regency Centers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here