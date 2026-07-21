SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 77,947 Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,947 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,398,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2%

ATO stock opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $154.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $186.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

See Also

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