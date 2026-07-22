SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 272,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.24% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 100,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $5,714,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAMS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Report on NAMS

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at $735,460.60. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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