SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,230,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,532,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,535.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 221,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $194,106,000 after buying an additional 207,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 119.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $305,032,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 152.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 261,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $971.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $917.67 and a 200 day moving average of $934.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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