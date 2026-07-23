SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,587 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.10.

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Gartner Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.25 and a 1 year high of $360.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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