SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $36,745,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.0%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $203.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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