SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700,556 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $124,144,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.22% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 174,839 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,749 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 531.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436,355 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 367,291 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,836,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,792 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "mixed" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Key Stories Impacting Truist Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Truist Financial this week:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Truist Financial had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Truist Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Truist Financial wasn't on the list.

While Truist Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here