SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,064 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $23,680,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 100,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $5,163,241. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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