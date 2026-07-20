SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $29,839,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,312.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $702.32 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,486.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,288.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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