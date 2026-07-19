SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,525 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $86,417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,604 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $398,313,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Booking by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 647 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 28.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,489 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $343,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an “outperform” rating and a $211 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Wedbush initiates coverage on Booking

Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Booking to $10.39 from $10.42 , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of $10.43 , so the change was not a major earnings shock.

Erste Group slightly lowered its for Booking to from , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of , so the change was not a major earnings shock. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles noted that Booking fell more than the broader market, indicating traders were selling the stock alongside a weaker tape and possibly taking profits after its strong run. Why Booking Holdings fell more than broader market

Booking Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.14 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.Booking's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Booking from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Booking from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

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