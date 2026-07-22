SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Stake in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,062,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,258,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reddit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,631,332 shares of the company's stock worth $604,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,712 shares of the company's stock worth $546,789,000 after purchasing an additional 106,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reddit by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,354,000 after purchasing an additional 242,709 shares in the last quarter.

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Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.93. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $282.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Reddit had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $663.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 808 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,000. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,167 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.52, for a total value of $6,208,752.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,088,451 shares in the company, valued at $172,541,252.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 169,141 shares of company stock worth $28,680,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Reddit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.48.

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Reddit Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

Further Reading

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