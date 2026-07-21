SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $11,265,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.14% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,416,000 after buying an additional 1,936,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,375 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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