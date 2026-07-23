SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 11,498 Reliance, Inc. $RS

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,498 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Reliance by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $376.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $363.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $385.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.33. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $419.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.80. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Reliance's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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